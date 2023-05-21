National Hurricane Center highlights first disturbance of 2023 hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center highlighted its first disturbance of the 2023 hurricane season Sunday.

A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of disturbed weather extending a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions are expected to become less favorable later Sunday and development of this system is not expected.

Development chances over the next 48 hours and seven days are at 10%.

New for the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center extended its daily tropical weather outlooks to seven days versus the previous five.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

