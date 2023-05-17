Altamonte Springs police search for Truist Bank robber

Altamonte Springs police said they are on the lookout for a man believed to be involved in a robbery at Truist Bank on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the bank, located at 888 W. State Road 436, around 2:48 p.m. after receiving reports about an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered that a man had passed an employee a note demanding money, implying he had a gun and a bomb.

According to the release, the man was described as wearing all black with a black mask and sunglasses, and he fled the bank in a red vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Images of the suspect were caught on surveillance footage and shared by police:

According to police, the suspected bank robber wore all black with a black mask and sunglasses. (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information on the robbery or about the suspected thief is urged to contact the police department at 407-339-2441 or call 911. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be called into Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

