Man shot at hotel in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, according to police.
Officers responded at 1:24 a.m. to the shooting at Opal Hotel & Suites, located at 230 West State Road 436.
The victim — identified as a 50-year-old man — suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.
The Altamonte Springs Police Department is still investigating.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the department at (407) 339-2441 or 911. Those who wish to stay anonymous were encouraged to call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.
