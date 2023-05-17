Man shot at hotel in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

Officers responded at 1:24 a.m. to the shooting at Opal Hotel & Suites, located at 230 West State Road 436.

The victim — identified as a 50-year-old man — suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the department at (407) 339-2441 or 911. Those who wish to stay anonymous were encouraged to call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

