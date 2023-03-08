Altamonte Springs police search for 11-year-old runaway boy

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that it is looking for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home.
In a release, police said that officers responded to 601 E. Altamonte Drive near AdventHealth after reports came in about the boy, named Marquise Burns.
Burns was last seen at 4 p.m. after he got out of a vehicle in the AdventHealth parking lot, the release shows.
According to police, Burns was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, no shoes and carrying a blue backpack. He is most likely out on foot in an “unknown direction of travel,” police said.
Police described Burns as 5 feet tall with a thin build, having brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Burn’s location is asked to contact the department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.
