Altamonte Springs police search for 11-year-old runaway boy

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that it is looking for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home.

In a release, police said that officers responded to 601 E. Altamonte Drive near AdventHealth after reports came in about the boy, named Marquise Burns.

Burns was last seen at 4 p.m. after he got out of a vehicle in the AdventHealth parking lot, the release shows.

According to police, Burns was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, no shoes and carrying a blue backpack. He is most likely out on foot in an “unknown direction of travel,” police said.

Police described Burns as 5 feet tall with a thin build, having brown hair and brown eyes.

Image of Marquise Burns released by police (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information on Burn’s location is asked to contact the department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.

