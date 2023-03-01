Sumter deputies search for missing man last seen in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies announced Tuesday that they are searching for a man reported missing who was last seen in The Villages.

According to the sheriff’s office, the missing man — 40-year-old Nathaniel Griswold — was last seen in the area of Privada Drive.

Deputies said Griswold left on foot at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and has been neither seen nor heard from since then.

Griswold is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds and suffering from “mental issues.” He was last seen wearing gray or black shorts and a gray or black shirt, deputies said.

[TRENDING: DeSantis ‘review’ of public records can add months of delays, newly uncovered log reveals | Car goes off Florida bridge in fatal crash with Road Ranger, FHP says | Affidavit offers new details in shootings of Orlando TV news crew, 9-year-old girl and her mother | Become a News 6 Insider]

If you see Griswold, you’re urged to not approach and instead contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 352-793-2621.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: