SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Sumter County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 44 and County Road 44A.

Troopers said the westbound lanes are blocked due to the wreck.

Details of what led up to the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

