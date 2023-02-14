65º

Woman killed when freight train crashes into parked car in Sumter County

37-year-old Spring Hill woman dies in crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed early Tuesday when a freight train crashed into her car, which was parked on railroad tracks in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on County Road 475 at County Road 470 near Lake Panasoffkee.

The FHP said a Chrysler 200 was parked with its lights off on the railroad tracks at a private driveway adjacent to C.R. 475.

The car was struck by a CSX freight train that was traveling south and was unable to stop, the FHP said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the collision, according to an FHP crash report.

No other injuries were reported.

