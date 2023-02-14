Woman struck, critically injured after walking into traffic on SR-417 in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after walking into traffic and being struck Monday night on State Road 417 in Seminole County, prompting a road closure, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred on southbound S.R. 417 near mile marker 50 in Sanford.

The pedestrian was struck and “critical and unresponsive at the scene,” troopers said. She was taken to a hospital, but her condition there was not known, according to FHP.

The toll road near the crash scene was closed but later reopened.

