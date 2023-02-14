65º

Traffic

US-192 reopens after smoke from prescribed burn clears

Florida troopers closed road in Brevard, Osceola counties due to visibility issues

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Brevard County, Osceola County, Fire, Prescribed Burn
Smoke from a prescribed burn closes US-192 in Brevard, Osceola counties. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD-OSCEOLA COUNTY LINE – Smoke from a prescribed burn prompted the closure of a roadway in Brevard and Osceola counties, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

U.S. 192 was closed Tuesday morning from St. Johns Heritage Parkway in Brevard County to Deer Park Road in Osceola County. Troopers reopened the road around 9:10 a.m.

The FHP said troopers closed the road due to visibility issues.

“Troopers will continue to monitor the roadway and may have to close the road again if conditions worsen,” the FHP said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Alternate routes were State Road 520 to Deer Park Road, then back to U.S. 192. To the south, State Road 60 to U.S. 441, then north to U.S. 192.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email