US-192 reopens after smoke from prescribed burn clears

BREVARD-OSCEOLA COUNTY LINE – Smoke from a prescribed burn prompted the closure of a roadway in Brevard and Osceola counties, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

U.S. 192 was closed Tuesday morning from St. Johns Heritage Parkway in Brevard County to Deer Park Road in Osceola County. Troopers reopened the road around 9:10 a.m.

The FHP said troopers closed the road due to visibility issues.

“Troopers will continue to monitor the roadway and may have to close the road again if conditions worsen,” the FHP said.

Alternate routes were State Road 520 to Deer Park Road, then back to U.S. 192. To the south, State Road 60 to U.S. 441, then north to U.S. 192.

