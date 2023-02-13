Man injured by dirt bike in Daytona Beach hit-and-run crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 25-year-old man on a scooter was struck by a dirt bike in a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach last month, according to the police department.

The crash happened on Jan. 23 around 6:30 p.m. on Nautilus and N. Grandview avenues.

According to a crash report, the dirt bike collided with the scooter, a Crazy Kart XL, throwing the man off the scooter. The victim’s right leg was injured in the crash, police said.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Daytona Beach police said Monday officers are searching for the driver and dirt bike, which is described as being dark in color.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: