68º

Traffic

Man injured by dirt bike in Daytona Beach hit-and-run crash, police say

Crash happened Nautilus and N. Grandview avenues

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Traffic, Volusia County
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 25-year-old man on a scooter was struck by a dirt bike in a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach last month, according to the police department.

The crash happened on Jan. 23 around 6:30 p.m. on Nautilus and N. Grandview avenues.

According to a crash report, the dirt bike collided with the scooter, a Crazy Kart XL, throwing the man off the scooter. The victim’s right leg was injured in the crash, police said.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Daytona Beach police said Monday officers are searching for the driver and dirt bike, which is described as being dark in color.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email