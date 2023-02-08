65º

Local News

Kitten rescued in Daytona Beach after being stranded in tree for 3 days

Kitten was provided food and water by neighbors, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Animals, Volusia County
A kitten stranded for three days in a tree was rescued by Daytona Beach fire crews, according to the fire department. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A kitten stranded for three days in a tree was rescued by Daytona Beach fire crews, according to the fire department.

In a post on Tuesday, the fire department announced that crews were able to remove the kitten.

[TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff saysWATCH IT AGAIN: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape CanaveralBody found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the department, neighbors then provided food and water for the kitten.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email