Kitten rescued in Daytona Beach after being stranded in tree for 3 days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A kitten stranded for three days in a tree was rescued by Daytona Beach fire crews, according to the fire department.

In a post on Tuesday, the fire department announced that crews were able to remove the kitten.

According to the department, neighbors then provided food and water for the kitten.

