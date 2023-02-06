Daytona 500 sells out more than a week before race returns to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona International Speedway may witness a completely sold out stadium for the 65th annual Daytona 500 in the weeks ahead.

The Daytona 500 is returning to Daytona Beach for the all-star motor race on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

This is the 8th consecutive race that has sold out, according to a Daytona International Speedway news release.

The NASCAR season opener will see a packed house with grandstand seating and camping tickets sold out. However, there remain a limited amount of tickets left to experience the race.

UNOH Fanzone tickets are available for purchase. However, it is a standing admission ticket with no seats. With a limited view, attendees will have access to the pre-race concert and entry into the infield.

Tickets are still available for the Daytona 500 Qualifying, the race that determines which drivers will compete in the Daytona 500. The Daytona 500 Qualifying will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Daytona International Speedway website.

And just like that, we’ve sold out the #DAYTONA500, AGAIN. Thank you race fans!#SpeedweeksPresentedbyAdventHealth | 🔗: https://t.co/VLsUzaHJMt — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) January 17, 2023

