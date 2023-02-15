80º

72-year-old man dies when van crashes into trees on I-75 in Sumter County, troopers say

Wreck reported near mile marker 326

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when their vehicle crashed into trees on Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes around 6 a.m.

FHP said the van was found near mile marker 326 and that the driver lost control of the van for an unknown reason.

The 72-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

