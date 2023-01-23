3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says

BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster.

The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.

Animal cruelty detectives are working with the state attorney’s office animal cruelty task force to investigate what happened and find who threw the dogs away.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621, or call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

