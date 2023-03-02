87-year-old man missing out of The Villages found safe

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old man missing out of The Villages was found safe Thursday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Tulanowski was last seen Wednesday in the 16800th block of SE 84th Colerain Circle in The Villages, officials said. Tulanowski was described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to FDLE.

Tulanowski may have been traveling north to Pennsylvania or New Jersey, driving a dark blue 2009 Ford Fusion with Florida tag No. LUGD64, officials said.

