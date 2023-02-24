2-year-old missing out of Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old has been reported as missing out of Hernando County on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE announced that the child, named Joshua “JJ” Rowland, was last seen near the 10400 block of Cheever Road in Brooksville, wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark-gray pajama pants with tools on it.

Rowland has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and may have a swollen lip, FDLE stated.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Joshua "JJ" Rowland, a white male, 2 years old, 2 feet tall, 35 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes, last seen on Cheever Road in Brooksville. Contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6850 or 911. pic.twitter.com/P6hdBzcmOk — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 23, 2023

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6850 or 911.

