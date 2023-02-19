Deputies ask for help locating missing, disabled 15-year-old in Seminole County

Deputies seek the public's help locating missing 15-year-old Miguel Hidalgo-Garcia.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a disabled 15-year-old boy reported missing, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Hidalgo-Garcia was last seen Saturday at the Arby’s restaurant on State Road 436 and Foxhill Circle in Altamonte Springs, deputies said.

According to a news release, Hidalgo-Garcia is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shorts, black socks and black Nike slides.

He is believed to be without needed medication, the release states.

Anyone with information on Hidalgo-Garcia’s location is urged to call 911 or the SCSO at 407-665-6650.

