Winter Haven police search for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night.

Police said Andrea Jasso was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at her home on Avenue F NE in Winter Haven. Andrea’s mother checked the 13-year-old’s bedroom and found she was gone, officials said.

The department said Andrea has no history of running away and did not made any concerning statements before her disappearance.

Andrea is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-307-2296.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: