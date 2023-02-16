Missing Miami tabby cat found 1,400 miles from home

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Authorities in a Kansas city made a startling discovery over the weekend, scanning a lone cat’s microchip and finding the feline had somehow made it to the Midwest all the way from South Florida.

The orange tabby, aptly named “Lucky,” was spotted in Prairie Village more than two years after going missing from Miami, a trip of some 1,400 miles.

Police in Prairie Village said Lucky’s owner has since been contacted and was making plans to reunite with the intrepid traveler.

Though such a journey done on foot could make even The Proclaimers weep, police said it remains unknown how Lucky got as far as she did.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This orange tabby cat was found by one of our residents. The microchip came back to an owner in Miami, Florida! Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited after two years of being separated! Still figuring out she got here:) pic.twitter.com/nKtNq9LHaP — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) February 11, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: