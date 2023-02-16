76º

Missing Miami tabby cat found 1,400 miles from home

Lucky, we’re not in Florida anymore

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Authorities in a Kansas city made a startling discovery over the weekend, scanning a lone cat’s microchip and finding the feline had somehow made it to the Midwest all the way from South Florida.

The orange tabby, aptly named “Lucky,” was spotted in Prairie Village more than two years after going missing from Miami, a trip of some 1,400 miles.

Police in Prairie Village said Lucky’s owner has since been contacted and was making plans to reunite with the intrepid traveler.

Though such a journey done on foot could make even The Proclaimers weep, police said it remains unknown how Lucky got as far as she did.

