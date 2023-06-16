Volusia deputies issue trespass notices on islands near Dunlawton Bridge

Police officer issues trespass notice at an illicit structure built on one of the islands near the Dunlawton Bridge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies issued trespass notices to several islands near the Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office posted video showing deputies boating to the islands. The video also shows several illicit structures that people had built on the islands.

Today, deputies were happy to help out @PortOrange_PD, @South_DaytonaPD & @MyFWC in posting trespass notices on several islands near the Dunlawton Bridge. For everyone who enjoys the beauty of this area, this is one step toward bringing it back to nature. pic.twitter.com/OuXXPNp7VX — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 16, 2023

“It’s pretty impressive, honestly,” a member of law enforcement is heard saying in the video. “The number of structures has exponentially grown over the past few years.”

One of the structures shown was four stories tall, built into nearby trees using wooden planks.

Four-story structure found on one of the islands (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Several of the other structures featured in the video included makeshift abodes, signs and even a trampoline.

Apparent abode built on one of the outlying islands (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Hammock and furniture left at the makeshift abode (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Trampoline and platform swing left near the structure (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Police stapled trespass notices throughout the structures to let possible inhabitants know that they aren’t allowed to remain on the islands.

“For everyone who enjoys the beauty of this area, this is one step toward bringing it back to nature,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

No information was provided on whether the structures were still in use or who might have built them.

