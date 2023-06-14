Volusia sheriff sets up zero-tolerance zone ahead of possible ‘Daytona Truck Meet’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced a “zero-tolerance” special event zone in Daytona Beach ahead of an expected unpermitted event dubbed “Daytona Truck Meet 2023.”

In a release, deputies said that three people were responsible for promoting the meet on social media. All three have since been contacted about the “ramifications of a disruptive, unpermitted event,” deputies added.

The release shows that such an event could bring in 50 or more people, potentially straining public safety resources and interfering with local traffic.

In response, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood designated a special event zone in Daytona Beach, which will do the following within the zone area:

Double statutory fines for noncriminal traffic infractions

Allow law enforcement to impound a vehicle for up to 72 hours for any noncriminal traffic infraction or criminal traffic violation

Authorize law enforcement to enforce occupancy limits

Provide for recovery of costs associated with enforcing the special event zone from the organizer/promoter of the special event

According to deputies, the special event zone will run along the A1A from Plaza Boulevard south to Dunlawton Avenue, including areas along the beach.

A map of the special event zone was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Special event zone in Daytona Beach (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Signs marking the zone will be posted by Thursday morning, and enforcement is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m., a designation form states. Deputies said the zone would continue to be enforced “as long as reasonably necessary,” though it will not continue after the special event dissipates.

No additional information about the Daytona Truck Meet was provided.

Similar unsanctioned events have been held in the past, costing Daytona Beach nearly $200,000 in 2021.

In 2022, state lawmakers passed a law that allows law enforcement to set up special event zones with the aim of stopping future special events like these.

