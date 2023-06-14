Canadian accused of threatening Volusia sheriff over hate crimes campaign

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man from Alberta, Canada, is accused of being the latest person to send death threats to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood over his continued campaign against hate groups.

Tony Stromberg was arrested Sunday by the Calgary Police Service and will face charges in Canada. He will not be extradited to Volusia County.

The sheriff’s office said Stromberg was identified as someone who made repeated threats over Twitter, via email and in phone calls, threatening to murder the sheriff and his family. Deputies said he would use the name “Condor Calabasas” on his emails.

The sheriff’s office also said Stromberg had expressed disappointment in a March email that he had made an “obviously much more credible threat” and yet police and FBI had yet to pull up at his house.

This is the fourth person to be arrested and accused of making threats against Chitwood, who has been targeting hate groups and hate speech in the community and also online.

One man was extradited to Volusia County from New Jersey in March. Chitwood confronted him at the airport.

A second man was arrested in California, and a third was arrested in April in Connecticut.

