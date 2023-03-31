2nd 4chan user accused of making death threat against Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

ORLANDO, Fla. – A California man is in custody after he threatened to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, according to investigators.

Tyler Meyer, 30, was arrested Friday by the San Diego Police Department.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the FBI flagged Meyer’s threat against Chitwood via an anonymous post on a political board on the website 4chan.

“It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death,” the threat said, according to the FBI.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office said the FBI traced the threats to Meyer, who confessed after being shown a picture of it. Several guns, ammunition and electronics were also seized from Meyer’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Volusia County’s sheriff has come under fire from groups for his condemnation of antisemitic demonstrations in the county, such as incidents in Daytona Beach during the Daytona 500 and in Ormond Beach last month.

Chitwood and his family have received threatening or harassing messages from several groups as a result.

On March 13 a man, Richard Golden, was arrested in New Jersey for making a threat against Chitwood. He was extradited to Florida this week.

[WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

Meyer is charged with making a written threat to kill or injure, a second-degree felony. He is expected to be extradited to Volusia County.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: