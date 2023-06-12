Volusia sheriff to host briefing on heroin, fentanyl distribution investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is set to host a briefing Tuesday morning to announce the results of an investigation into heroin and fentanyl distribution across Central Florida.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. in the Deputy Stephen Saboda Training Facility in Daytona Beach.

Other local, state and federal partners who spearheaded the multi-jurisdictional investigation will also be in attendance.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

