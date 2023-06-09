2 Volusia men arrested in fentanyl trafficking case, held on over $3M bond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Volusia County men have been arrested in connection with an armed drug trafficking scheme discovered last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

In September 2022, several law enforcement agencies began looking into a fentanyl trafficking ring in both Volusia and Lake counties.

In the months to follow, investigators were able to intercept phone calls of those suspected in the trafficking scheme — including Vernon Woodward, 41, and Terrell Ross, 37, according to court records.

Investigators said call logs in May showed that Woodward would set up deals for Ross to sell fentanyl to customers while Woodward was out on vacation.

Additionally, Woodward offered Ross advice on how to sell the fentanyl and how much to charge.

“Calculate your numbers,” Woodward told Ross in one call log while explaining how to set up a profit margin. “If it’s right, if not, be like, ‘Hey, man, it’s going to be this’ because they gonna da-da-da. However, you want (explicit) $250 — you know what I’m saying? — she going to buy it, bro. She got the money.”

“I don’t, really. Nahhh, I’m a do. I’m a keep your phone ringing the way you keep it ringing,” Ross responded, explaining that he was going to stick with Woodward’s pricing model.

After recording dozens of calls involving suspected members of the drug trafficking scheme, arrest warrants were issued for Woodward and Ross. The pair was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Woodward faces charges of cocaine trafficking, possessing a dwelling for drug trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device in the facilitation of a felony and two counts of fentanyl trafficking. He is held on bond of $3,105,000.

Meanwhile, Ross faces charges of armed trafficking in methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl; possession of oxycodone; drug possession with intent to sell; renting a structure for drug trafficking; unlawful use of a two-way communication device in the facilitation of a felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is held on bond of $4,106,000.

