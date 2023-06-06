‘Was just sitting on the shore:’ Packages of cocaine wash up in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Walking the beach in Florida, you never know what the waves will bring in.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it’s been called multiple times in the last few days for people finding large amounts of cocaine washed up on the beach and both times it was in Ormond Beach.

“We went to our normal spot and went and walked the beach. It was just typical,” Lauren Bevan said. “Looking down for stuff and there’s this black, book type thing just on the shore. It was just sitting on the shore, not even in the waves.”

Bevan’s beach walk turned into her finding over a kilogram of cocaine.

“I kicked it around! I was carrying my 18-month-old so I was like, ‘What do I do here?’ I was kicking it around and tried to see. It was heavy, so it was something,” she said.

Bevan said she called the sheriff’s office and deputies came to the scene, confirming what the white substance was.

“They tested it and told me a price amount of what it was and then told me it was cocaine and I was like ‘What!’ I had convinced myself it was soap. It looked very soapy,” said Bevan.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not exactly rare for someone occasionally to find a washed-up illegal substance here, especially being in Florida, but this was one of two times for it to happen in the last few days here in Volusia.

Deputies said a second large block was found Monday evening in Ormond Beach, this time weighing in at 2 kilograms.

It’s part of an uptick sheriff’s offices across the state are reporting in washed up drugs.

Packages of cocaine washed up on Ormond Beach recently (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Martin County Sheriff’s office also reported bricks of cocaine washing ashore on Jupiter Island in the last few days.

While some speculate, the source hasn’t been confirmed.

“You hear about it happening, I guess down south in places like that, but you don’t think it’ll happen to you! I’m still a little bit like huh, I guess shocked, like what was that,” said Bevan.

