9 indicted in drug trafficking investigation across Central Florida, Arizona, California

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Nine people were indicted for trafficking drugs across Central Florida, Arizona and California, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday during a news conference.

The multistate investigation, called “Operation Ice Man,” found that these nine individuals were part of a drug trafficking organization transporting methamphetamine and cocaine through these areas.

Luis Miguel Hernandez, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona; Saul Sandoval, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona; Tyrone James Jones, 55, of Palm Coast, Florida; Zara Adriana Mascarella, 20, of Palm Coast, Florida; Jimmie Lee Bizzell, 53, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; Alfred Lamar Shavers, 48, of Bunnell, Florida; Camarie Dontre Shavers, 23, of Bunnell, Florida; and Alfred Lamar Shavers, Jr., 26, of Bunnell, Florida, face various charges for drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

An additional suspect’s name was not released as their arrest is pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several suspects used commercial trucks to ship the drugs from Mexico across the U.S. to Central Florida, law enforcement said during a briefing on Monday. Search warrants were then executed in Palm Coast, Bunnell and Daytona Beach, resulting in the seizure of 44.54 kilograms of meth, 2.72 kilograms of cocaine, nine guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Deputies said Jones, Mascarella, Alfred Shavers, Alfred Shavers, Jr., and Camarie Shavers, were all identified as drug distributors in Central Florida and Sandoval and Hernandez were the sources for the meth and cocaine in Phoenix and Los Angeles. Agents said they also located 1,114 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 firearms, 4 firearm suppressors, and more than $5,000 in cash at Sandoval’s home.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was joined by Roger B. Handberg, U.S. attorney of the Middle District of Florida; Sherri E. Onks, special agent in the FBI Jacksonville field office; and Marcus Anderson, assistant special agent in charge of drug enforcement administration in the Orlando District Office and Miami field division at the briefing.

