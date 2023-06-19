1 killed, 2 injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old man was killed and two others, all from Winter Haven, were injured Sunday night in a Polk County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 9:06 p.m. at 1st Street North in Winter Haven.

The man was driving a pickup truck north on that street at the same time an 18-year-old Winter Haven man was driving a sedan south on that same road, a crash report shows.

The pickup truck driver turned left the intersection of Avenue Q Northwest and was struck by the sedan, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the pickup truck then traveled to the outside shoulder and overturned, ejecting both the driver and his passenger, a 64-year-old man. The sedan came to a stop after crashing into G’s Spot Salon.

The three men were taken to the hospital with injuries, where the 66-year-old man died, according to troopers.

No other information is available at this time.

