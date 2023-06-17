1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Orange County crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and two others are injured following a crash in Orange County on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a sedan was driving north on Rio Grande Avenue toward 41st Street, though for an unknown reason, the driver — a 57-year-old Orlando man — lost control of the car.

As a result, he drove into the southbound lane of Rio Grande Avenue, striking an oncoming SUV head-on, troopers added.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

In a crash report, FHP stated that the driver of the SUV and both people in the sedan were taken to the hospital, where the sedan driver later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information has been provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: