Fatal crash on SR-417 in Orange County shuts down ramp to SR-528

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on State Road 417 in Orange County shut down the exit ramp to State Road 528.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes early Friday morning.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to go east toward Brevard County or west toward the airport this morning, just the ramp is completely shut down,” Trooper Steve said.

Drivers can head south on SR-417 toward Dowden Road and exit to reenter SR-417 and head north.

Details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.