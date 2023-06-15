Man with gunshot wound walks into 7-Eleven in Orange County

Deputies respond to 7-Eleven in Orange County when man with gunshot wound walks into store

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a gunshot wound walked into a 7-Eleven store early Thursday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded around 4:15 a.m. to the store on South Orange Blossom Trail near 39th Street, where the man in his 30s was located.

He was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not release information on his condition.

The sheriff’s office said, “no crime scene has been established and there is no suspect information.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

