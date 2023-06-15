73º

Local News

Man with gunshot wound walks into 7-Eleven in Orange County

Deputies respond to store on OBT near 39th Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Orlando
Deputies respond to 7-Eleven in Orange County when man with gunshot wound walks into store (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a gunshot wound walked into a 7-Eleven store early Thursday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded around 4:15 a.m. to the store on South Orange Blossom Trail near 39th Street, where the man in his 30s was located.

He was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not release information on his condition.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office said, “no crime scene has been established and there is no suspect information.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email