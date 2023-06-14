Orange County artists look alive: Applications now open for Hispanic Heritage Month art exhibit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Hispanic Heritage Network, an employee volunteer-led organization, is seeking artist submissions to participate in an annual art exhibit.

The Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit is aimed at celebrating the richness and diversity of Hispanic culture through art. With showcasing local talent, this exhibition takes pride in providing a platform for visual artists to gain exposure and recognition.

Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit work inspired by Hispanic Heritage and culture.

Those who are interested should submit their applications here. The application deadline closes Aug. 25. The exhibition will open to the public on Sept. 30 until Oct. 31.

For more information including rules for the application, click here.

