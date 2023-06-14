Woman shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 20s was shot and killed in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to the 900 block of Hastings Street in Pine Hills around 11:40 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initially responded to reports of a crash but found the woman in the street with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed part of the area roped off with crime scene tape and evidence markers on the ground.

The woman’s name has not been released and there is no information on the suspected shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

