Woman shot, killed in Orange County

Deputies respond to 900 block of Hastings Street in Pine Hills

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 20s was shot and killed in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to the 900 block of Hastings Street in Pine Hills around 11:40 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initially responded to reports of a crash but found the woman in the street with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed part of the area roped off with crime scene tape and evidence markers on the ground.

The woman’s name has not been released and there is no information on the suspected shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

