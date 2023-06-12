Celebrate Sally’s Night at Orange County Regional History Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Join the Orange County Regional History Center as they honor women in space at Sally’s Night on June 15.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and is named after astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to go to space. Ride was one of five crew members aboard the space shuttle Challenger STS-7 and on June 18, 1983, she also became the youngest American in space at that time.

The event, which will be held at the museum at 65 E. Central Blvd., received federal support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative Pool, administered by the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

Dr. Kathleen B. Loftin, center chief technologist from NASA, will be the featured speaker for Orlando’s event. In her role, Dr. Loftin manages the research and technology projects at Kennedy Space Center, ensuring that the center has a robust research and technology portfolio that addresses the challenges of NASA’s mission.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

“We invite everyone, everywhere to join Sally’s Night,” a post on the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum website read in part. “Learn about women and underrepresented genders in STEM and share what about space and science brings you energy, passion, curiosity, and joy. Whatever your passion, whoever you are, tell us how you #ShineLikeSally on social media and use our celebration guide to explore space and science with your family and friends.”

Orlando’s event promises a cosmic evening full of activities for the whole family. Admission is free. More information can be found here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: