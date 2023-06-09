Roll up to these Central Florida restaurants for International Sushi Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – No matter your opinion on sushi, everyone loves a reason to celebrate.
Who doesn’t love an excuse to try a trendy new restaurant?
In honor of International Sushi Day on June 18, we’ve compiled a list of top-rated sushi restaurants across Central Florida for you to try out for yourself.
Brevard County
- Banzai Sushi & Thai in Melbourne - Traditional Thai food at reasonable prices.
- Irashiai 2 Japanese Bistro in Palm Bay - Traditional Japanese cuisine and specialty sushi.
- Nosh Restaurant & Bar in Cocoa Beach - Owned by two brothers creating playful versions of their mother’s home cooking.
- Papasan’s Vietnamese Cafe in Cocoa - A family-owned restaurant serving traditional Vietnamese food, including an extensive vegan menu.
- Umami Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Melbourne - A menu built on traditional Japanese concepts using innovative techniques, with a rotating menu featuring rare fish and shellfish.
Flagler County
- Ai Japanese Restaurant in Palm Coast - Wide variety of sushi and Japanese alcohol.
- Fancy Sushi in Palm Coast - Authentic Japanese cuisine with locations in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach.
- Kawa Sushi in Palm Coast - Large menu and low prices.
- Red Koi in Palm Coast - Lunch and dinner served in a cozy, family-style environment.
- Sushi 99 in Palm Coast - Locations across Central Florida and great lunch specials.
Lake County
- Akina in Clermont - A family-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic Asian cuisine in Clermont for over 10 years.
- Ikaho Sushi Japanese Restaurant in Groveland - Authentic Japanese food serving lunch and dinner.
- Kiku Hibachi & Sushi in Eustis - Traditional Japanese cuisine served hibachi style.
- Sakura in Lady Lake - Japanese cuisine with a side of ambiance.
- WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi in Mt. Dora - Sushi in the nontraditional sense; Wave offers sushi burgers, sushi burritos, sushi donuts and more.
Marion County
- Aki Sushi in Ocala - Serves a wide variety of sushi and Japanese dishes.
- Edo Sushi & Steakhouse in Ocala - Contemporary meets traditional at this authentic Japanese restaurant.
- Haeorum Foods in Ocala - Korean fusion restaurant serving dishes inspired by the unique geography of the Korean peninsula.
- Ninja Sushi & Thai in Ocala - Traditional Thai food in an upscale setting.
- Tony’s Sushi in Ocala - A local favorite for traditional Japanese cuisine.
Osceola County
- Blue Coast Asian Cuisine in Davenport - Authentic Japanese food and highly recommended desserts.
- Crack n Roll in Kissimmee - Offers Cajun-style seafood in addition to a large sushi menu.
- Kumo Japanese Restaurant in Davenport - Dine hibachi-style while enjoying Kumo’s creative specialty rolls.
- Sakeba Sushi & Sake Bar in Kissimmee - Three different Kissimmee locations, all with different specialties.
- Salt & The Cellar in Kissimmee - Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea.
Orange County
- Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi in Orlando - Fish imported fresh from Japan and farm-to-table produce.
- Kabooki Sushi in Orlando - With two locations in Orlando, the chefs of Kabooki pride themselves in creative authentic Japanese dishes with the vibrancy of Mexican flavor and the sophistication of French preparation.
- Kadence in Winter Park - A Michelin Star restaurant featuring an extensive tasting menu and a carefully curated sake collection.
- Seito Sushi Sand Lake in Orlando - Contemporary sushi and Asian cuisine in the trendy Baldwin Park neighborhood.
- Ta-Ke Sushi and Grill in Orlando - Authentic Japanese cuisine, ambiance and an extensive wine list.
Polk County
- Fancy Q Sushi & Thai in Lakeland - Specializes in unique rolls.
- New Moon Sushi in Lakeland - Large selection of signature cocktails in addition to traditional Japanese sake.
- Thai Oishi in Lakeland - Health-focused and vegan-friendly.
- The Joinery in Lakeland - A creative spin on your favorite foods in the trendy downtown area.
- The Rib House in Lakeland - Offers everything from sushi to burgers to baby back ribs.
Seminole County
- Amura in Lake Mary - A menu designed with the concepts “fresh, healthy and delicious” at the forefront.
- Hinode Sushi in Oviedo - Unique sushi rolls with several vegetarian options.
- Ma-Se Sushi Eatery in Longwood - Fresh, local ingredients come together in a carefully crafted Asian fusion menu.
- Ootoya Sushi in Altamonte Springs - Top quality ingredients in a laid-back restaurant setting.
- Wa Sushi in Casselberry - A modern Japanese restaurant serving both classic and fusion dishes.
Sumter County
- Bluefin Grill & Bar in The Villages - Offers weekend brunch and craft cocktails.
- Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse in Bushnell - Hidden gem and local favorite.
- Island Fin Poke in The Villages - Hawaiian-style food served in a beachy environment.
- Sakura in The Villages - Hibachi-style service with a large sake list.
- VKI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in The Villages - Happy hour deals in a walkable area.
Volusia County
- AA Garden Fusion in New Smyrna Beach - From-scratch fusion kitchen located right on the beach.
- Fancy Q Sushi & Thai in Daytona Beach - Authentic Japanese and Thai food with plenty of vegetarian options.
- Moya Sushi in Orange City - New to the area, Moya offers a unique menu prepared by chefs with traditional Japanese culinary training.
- The Twisted Chopstick in Deland - Whimsical and inventive dishes like sushi burritos and donuts prepared in the trendy historic district.
- 63 Sovereign in Ormond Beach - A menu featuring cuisines from all over the world, including both seasonal and staple items.
