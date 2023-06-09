89º

Food

Roll up to these Central Florida restaurants for International Sushi Day

International Sushi Day is June 18

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

ORLANDO, Fla. – No matter your opinion on sushi, everyone loves a reason to celebrate.

Who doesn’t love an excuse to try a trendy new restaurant?

In honor of International Sushi Day on June 18, we’ve compiled a list of top-rated sushi restaurants across Central Florida for you to try out for yourself.

Brevard County

Flagler County

  • Ai Japanese Restaurant in Palm Coast - Wide variety of sushi and Japanese alcohol.
  • Fancy Sushi in Palm Coast - Authentic Japanese cuisine with locations in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach.
  • Kawa Sushi in Palm Coast - Large menu and low prices.
  • Red Koi in Palm Coast - Lunch and dinner served in a cozy, family-style environment.
  • Sushi 99 in Palm Coast - Locations across Central Florida and great lunch specials.

Lake County

  • Akina in Clermont - A family-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic Asian cuisine in Clermont for over 10 years.
  • Ikaho Sushi Japanese Restaurant in Groveland - Authentic Japanese food serving lunch and dinner.
  • Kiku Hibachi & Sushi in Eustis - Traditional Japanese cuisine served hibachi style.
  • Sakura in Lady Lake - Japanese cuisine with a side of ambiance.
  • WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi in Mt. Dora - Sushi in the nontraditional sense; Wave offers sushi burgers, sushi burritos, sushi donuts and more.

Marion County

  • Aki Sushi in Ocala - Serves a wide variety of sushi and Japanese dishes.
  • Edo Sushi & Steakhouse in Ocala - Contemporary meets traditional at this authentic Japanese restaurant.
  • Haeorum Foods in Ocala - Korean fusion restaurant serving dishes inspired by the unique geography of the Korean peninsula.
  • Ninja Sushi & Thai in Ocala - Traditional Thai food in an upscale setting.
  • Tony’s Sushi in Ocala - A local favorite for traditional Japanese cuisine.

Osceola County

Orange County

  • Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi in Orlando - Fish imported fresh from Japan and farm-to-table produce.
  • Kabooki Sushi in Orlando - With two locations in Orlando, the chefs of Kabooki pride themselves in creative authentic Japanese dishes with the vibrancy of Mexican flavor and the sophistication of French preparation.
  • Kadence in Winter Park - A Michelin Star restaurant featuring an extensive tasting menu and a carefully curated sake collection.
  • Seito Sushi Sand Lake in Orlando - Contemporary sushi and Asian cuisine in the trendy Baldwin Park neighborhood.
  • Ta-Ke Sushi and Grill in Orlando - Authentic Japanese cuisine, ambiance and an extensive wine list.

Polk County

  • Fancy Q Sushi & Thai in Lakeland - Specializes in unique rolls.
  • New Moon Sushi in Lakeland - Large selection of signature cocktails in addition to traditional Japanese sake.
  • Thai Oishi in Lakeland - Health-focused and vegan-friendly.
  • The Joinery in Lakeland - A creative spin on your favorite foods in the trendy downtown area.
  • The Rib House in Lakeland - Offers everything from sushi to burgers to baby back ribs.

Seminole County

  • Amura in Lake Mary - A menu designed with the concepts “fresh, healthy and delicious” at the forefront.
  • Hinode Sushi in Oviedo - Unique sushi rolls with several vegetarian options.
  • Ma-Se Sushi Eatery in Longwood - Fresh, local ingredients come together in a carefully crafted Asian fusion menu.
  • Ootoya Sushi in Altamonte Springs - Top quality ingredients in a laid-back restaurant setting.
  • Wa Sushi in Casselberry - A modern Japanese restaurant serving both classic and fusion dishes.

Sumter County

Volusia County

  • AA Garden Fusion in New Smyrna Beach - From-scratch fusion kitchen located right on the beach.
  • Fancy Q Sushi & Thai in Daytona Beach - Authentic Japanese and Thai food with plenty of vegetarian options.
  • Moya Sushi in Orange City - New to the area, Moya offers a unique menu prepared by chefs with traditional Japanese culinary training.
  • The Twisted Chopstick in Deland - Whimsical and inventive dishes like sushi burritos and donuts prepared in the trendy historic district.
  • 63 Sovereign in Ormond Beach - A menu featuring cuisines from all over the world, including both seasonal and staple items.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

