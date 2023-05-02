Conveyor belt sushi restaurant plans 2nd Central Florida location. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is planning to open a second location in Orange County nearly a year after its first restaurant in Central Florida opened its doors.

According to the company’s website, the new location is set to open in Waterford Lakes Town Center. 413 N. Alafaya Trail.

No open date for the new location has been announced.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The first Kura location in Orange County, 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area, opened on August 27, 2022.

The menu consists of a variety of nigiri and rolls which travel to the customers on a conveyor belt, allowing them to sample what they want as it passes by.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Kura is also planning to open a location in Tampa and it already has a location open in Aventura. The two planned locations will bring the total number of Kura locations in Florida to four.

According to the company’s website, there are 45 U.S. locations and 17 more in the works.