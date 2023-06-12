Get amped for International Surfing Day: Where to catch a wave in Central Florida

Noah Schweizer of New Smyrna Beach catches some air on a nice wave as the crowds witnessed some great surfing at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach. [PHOTO: FLORIDA TODAY / CRAIG RUBADOUX]

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get amped everyone, June 17 is International Surfing Day.

According to the Days of the Year website, this day was started in 2005 by Surfing Magazine and the Surfrider Foundation.

While Surfing Magazine no longer exists, Surfrider does, and they work hard to help protect our oceans.

Surfrider, a nonprofit organization, that bills itself as “dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.”

How do you celebrate? Go out and surf, take a surf lesson, organize a beach cleanup, donate to Surfrider or another great organization dedicated to preserving the ocean and its resources.

You can use Surfrider’s finder tool to find an International Surfing Day event near you.

In Central Florida, there are 137 miles of coastline to explore, with 47 in Volusia, 18 in Flagler and 72 in Brevard.

Visit Florida has plenty of Central Florida breaks on their list of top surfing spots in Florida that include Sebastian Inlet, Cocoa Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Ponce Inlet and Flagler Beach.

WKMG Digital Journalist Jacob Langston wipes out on a wave

Before you hit the waves, make sure you brush up on surfing etiquette if you’re new to the sport. Seasoned surfers should already know this information, but here are 10 surf tips – with handy illustrations – that will help educate you on some of the unwritten rules of the ocean, according to the website surfinghandbook.com.

If you want to try surfing without the risk of sharks, jellyfish and other sea creatures, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park offers open surf sessions and private surf events in their wave pool.

The water park offers two different experiences to break into the curls: open surf and private surf.

During open surf, guests can join in with other groups of surfers in the mornings beginning at 6:45 a.m., or evening surf 30 minutes after the park closes to normal park guests.

If you would like to learn more or book a session you can call 407-560-7873 or email.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon surf experiences.

You can also share this holiday on social media using the hashtag #surfday and let all your friends know how this holiday is important to you.

