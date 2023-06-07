Surf’s Up! Here is how you can ride some waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As the summer season heats up in Central Florida, get ready to hang 10 and carve out some time in the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Before guests come splashing into the water park every morning, beginner and advanced surfers are peeling and charging into some of the wave pool’s incredible turquoise waters.

“People know Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon as this great water park in Central Florida with all the slides, lazy river and the thing that makes it so fascinating is that we have the largest wave pool in North America,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney sports and water parks. “What people don’t know is three hours before the park even opens in the morning and three hours after, you can learn to surf – or if you’re a great surfer take advantage of this amazing wave pool with private surfing.”

The water park offers two different experiences to break into the curls: open surf and private surf.

During open surf, guests can join in with other groups of surfers in the mornings beginning at 6:45 a.m., or evening surf 30 minutes after the park closes to normal park guests.

According to Disney’s website, each 3-hour session comes packed with 100 waves which are broken into sets of 25. During a private surf session, up to 25 surfers and spectators can enjoy up to 100 waves on their very own. For an additional charge, more guests can be added to the group. Food and beverage experiences and custom photography can also be added for those participating in the private surf sessions.

Surfing Programs at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (WKMG)

“What’s amazing about this, especially for the surfer, every 90 seconds we’re pushing out perfect waves, 5½ feet high, we can either break left or right, we can do A-Frame waves over the top - no shade to the Atlantic ocean, but for the surfers coming out here, they can get a perfect wave every time,” Kelley explained.

For those surfers who may be new to the sport, leaders said Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is the perfect place to learn alongside other surfers.

“We have surfers of all levels coming out, and surfing is a community, they will want to help each other out and giving each other tips,” Kelley said. “As long as you come out and are willing to learn and take a chance, bring your own board, this family of surfers that come out here are going to take care of you.”

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Disney)

In the past, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon offered lessons for new surfers but that experience has been discontinued.

According to Disney’s website, open surf pricing ranges everywhere from $229 to $289. Private surf sessions range from $1200 (morning surf for a group of 25) to $1500 (evening price Saturday and Sundays). Guests must bring their own board and towels. Acceptable boards include surf boards, long boards, paddle boards and boogie boards. Body surfing is strictly prohibited.

If you would like to book a session you can call 407-560-7873 or email.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon surf experiences.

