Celebrate International Axe Throwing Day at these places in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a world tired of the same old escape rooms and trampoline parks, ax throwing is the latest trend.
Ax-throwing places are popping up all over Central Florida, so we’ve compiled a list of every place you can go to celebrate International Axe Throwing Day on June 13.
Brevard County
- Lumber Jack’s Axe House & Sports Bar in Melbourne
- Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Cocoa
Flagler County
- Tomahawk Tavern in Bunnell
Marion County
- The Firehouse Urban Axe Throwing in Ocala
Orange County
- Axecelsior Axe Throwing in Orlando
- Axe On Axe Off in Orlando
- BATL Axe Throwing in Orlando
- Epic Axe Throwing in Orlando
- Max Action Arena in Orlando
- Rockstar Axe Throwing in Orlando
- Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Orlando
- The Axe Hole in Apopka
- The Keg Social in Orlando
- The Trap in Winter Park
Osceola County
- Bigfoot Axe Throwers and Rage Room in Kissimmee
Polk County
- Axcalibur Axe Venue & Coffee House in Lakeland
- Woodchucks Axe Throwing in Lakeland
Seminole County
- District Eat and Play in Oviedo
- Tactical Axes in Sanford
Sumter County
- Flying Hatchets in Wildwood
Volusia County
- Iron Axe Bar & Grill in Daytona Beach
- SIK Speedway Indoor Karting in Daytona Beach
- Wise Axe in Deland
