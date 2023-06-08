Bite30 brings back great deals for Orlando’s best restaurants.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bite30 is back offering special dining experiences at Central Florida’s hottest restaurants.

Similar to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, restaurants participating in Bite30 offer guests a special menu: a prix fixe multi-course dinner for the set price of $35, not including tax and tip.

Bite30 gives guests the opportunity to try multiple menu items from each restaurant for a price that would typically only pay for a single entrée.

To participate in the Bite30 festivities, a guest can ask their server at their restaurant of choice for the special Bite30 menu. For a list of participating restaurants and their menus, click here.

Over 30 restaurants in Orange, Seminole and Volusia County are participating this year, giving residents from all over Central Florida the opportunity to try some of the best local restaurants.

Reservations for each restaurant are suggested but not required.

Guests can try the Bite30 menu at each restaurant from June 1 through July 9.

