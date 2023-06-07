Here are festivals, events to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Festivals and other events throughout Central Florida are celebrating Juneteenth, the official end of slavery in the U.S.

Despite the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation’s freeing of enslaved people, slavery persisted in slave-holding border states and rebel areas until federal troops took control of the regions.

Texas was the last state to welcome proclamation-enforcing federal troops — until June 19, 1865, when General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the famous statement: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in 2021, officially marking June 19 as a federal holiday.

Here are some of the events happening this month. If you know of an event that isn’t listed here, send us an email at web@wkmg.com:

Juneteenth Arts and Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Jun 10, at 10 a.m.

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park

What: Live music, African dance, children’s activities and more.

City of Orlando’s 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Clear Lake Park in Orlando

What: The event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, vendor village and food trucks.

Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz & Jubilee A Night Under the Stars

When: Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Shady Park in Winter Park

What: A night of live music from some of the best jazz musicians in the area and performances from artists and dancers as well as food, retail and other vendors.

Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park

What: The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival is a celebration of community, culture and unity that is perfect for the entire family. Juneteenth is an annual commemoration of the end to slavery in the United States and a community celebration of African American culture, including live music, delicious food and craft vendors.

Juneteenth Festival 2023 Mount Dora

When: Saturday, June 17, at 5 p.m.

Where: Cauley Lott Park

What: A family-friendly event to bring awareness to Juneteenth and its deeper meaning featuring live entertainment, food and family activities. Vendors offering handmade crafts and art. Food vendors offering food of all types.

The Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Where: Lake Lily Park in Maitland

What: Celebrate the end of slavery in the United States with us in a fun and engaging atmosphere. This event promises to be a memorable occasion filled with music, food and cultural performances.

Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration

When: Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park in Clermont

What: A cultural and educational celebration of freedom with art, music and authentic cuisine.

Juneteenth on Sanford Avenue

When: Sunday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Shanetell’s Just Until Restaurant & Lounge in Sanford

What: This event features motivational speakers, a DJ, entertainment, a variety of vendors and food trucks.

Juneteenth: Resource & Cultural Arts Festival

When: Monday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee

What: Over 20 community resource booths will be available as well as live performances.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: