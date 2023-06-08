86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Cocoa Beach welcomes back Space Coast Comic Convention

Comic book fans and cosplayers take over the Space Coast.

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

Tags: Brevard County, Cocoa Beach, Space Coast, Central Florida Happenings
(Tyler Scott Hoover via AP) (Tyler Scott Hoover, Tyler Scott Hoover)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Comic Con returns to the Space Coast on June 10 and 11 for a weekend jam-packed with cosplay, comic books and content creators.

Back in full swing for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Space Coast Comic Con 2023 will offer tabletop gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions and a Q&A panel for special guests, among several other small events throughout the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the minds behind several successful comic books, cosplay influencers and vendors.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity for Central Florida filmmakers and comic book writers to showcase their work.

Ticket prices for the event range from $5 to $30 and can be found on the Space Coast Comic Con website.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Morgan joined ClickOrlando.com in July 2023.

email