Cocoa Beach welcomes back Space Coast Comic Convention

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Comic Con returns to the Space Coast on June 10 and 11 for a weekend jam-packed with cosplay, comic books and content creators.

Back in full swing for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Space Coast Comic Con 2023 will offer tabletop gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions and a Q&A panel for special guests, among several other small events throughout the weekend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the minds behind several successful comic books, cosplay influencers and vendors.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity for Central Florida filmmakers and comic book writers to showcase their work.

Ticket prices for the event range from $5 to $30 and can be found on the Space Coast Comic Con website.

