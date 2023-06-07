Universal Orlando: Minion Land gets new sign, opens ‘Evil Stuff’ shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is inching closer to opening its all-new Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.

When guests step onto Illumination Avenue this summer, they will find the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” the Minion Café, the “Bake My Day” dessert shop and the all-new Illumination Theater.

During Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their villain skills to the test. Universal said the new interactive blaster game experience is scheduled to open sometime this summer and will combine innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando opened the doors of the all-new “Evil Stuff” retail location.

The new shop is located at the exit of Minion Blast and features an assortment of all-new merchandise that showcases characters from the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” films. Guests will find a number of new items that have the Villain-Con logo including t-shirts, yellow and purple minion plushes, cups, bags, magnets and so much more.

On top of these displays, guests will find Minions dressed as some of the iconic “Despicable Me” villains including Vector, Balthazar Bratt and Scarlet Overkill.

A few weeks ago, Universal installed a fun, photo-worthy “Minion Land” marquee that features 22 Minions coming out of a street cover.

Universal Orlando said it plans to release more details about the all-new land in the future.

