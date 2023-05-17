Universal Orlando reveals all-new details about Minion Land

Expansive New Land Invites Guests to Step into the World of Illumination’s Hit Animated Films Like Never Before and Enjoy Unique Dining Experiences like Minion Cafe, Bake My Day and Pop-a-Nana

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has shared some exciting new details about its highly-anticipated new Minion Land coming to its Universal Studios Florida theme park.

Opening this summer, this immersive new area is being developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination. When guests step onto Illumination Avenue, they will find the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” the Minion Café, the “Bake My Day” dessert and retail shop and the all-new Illumination Theater.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Universal Orlando first announced the new land and attraction late last year.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

During Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their villain skills to the test. Universal said the new interactive blaster game experience is scheduled to open this summer and will combine innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets.

Following the experience, guests will exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where guests can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Evil Stuff gift shop at Universal Orlando (WKMG)

Just across from the new attraction will be the all-new Minion Café.

“This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more,” Universal wrote in a news release.

Expansive New Land Invites Guests to Step into the World of Illumination’s Hit Animated Films Like Never Before and Enjoy Unique Dining Experiences like Minion Cafe, Bake My Day and Pop-a-Nana (Universal Orlando)

Universal the Minion’s Café menu will have nearly 20 items on the menu that are inspired by memorable characters.

Otto’s Noodle Bowl (Universal Orlando)

“Just as eye-catching as Minion Cafe’s incredibly-themed surroundings is its delicious menu – the latest example of how Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team continues to raise the bar when it comes to theme park dining,” the theme park said.

Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff (Universal Orlando)

Some foods include Otto’s noodle bowl, Agnes’ honeymoon soup, steak and “Cheese Ray” sandwich, Mini Boss’ mega melt, Bob’s teddy bear chocolate cream puff and Carl’s crispy cauliflower.

Mini Boss’ Mega Melt (Universal Orlando)

Near the Minon Café will be the whimsical retail location and bakery, Bake My Day.

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, the location will a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more.

The land will also have a number of walk-up food locations, including Pop-A-Nana and Freeze Ray Pops, which will be selling fun items like banana-flavored popcorn and colorful popsicles inspired by the “Despicable Me” films.

Expansive New Land Invites Guests to Step into the World of Illumination’s Hit Animated Films Like Never Before and Enjoy Unique Dining Experiences like Minion Cafe, Bake My Day and Pop-a-Nana (Universal Orlando)

The land will also feature the Illumination Theater.

Located in the former Shrek and Donkey meet-and-greet location, this new meet-and-greet location will have a new façade. Inside, guests can meet characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing,” including Rosita, Gunter and Johnny. Guests can also discover murals, photo ops and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films.

Universal Orlando said more details about the all-new land will be revealed in soon.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.