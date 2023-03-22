Universal: ‘Villain-Con Minion Blast’ entrance sign taking shape

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is making major progress on its upcoming new attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

The interactive, blaster game experience is scheduled to open this summer and will combine innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets. Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test.

Within the past week, construction crews have installed much of the attraction’s entrance façade which features the Villain-Con logo. On Thursday morning, crews could be seen installing the “Villain-Con” lettering. Around the sides of the stage building, crews have also installed character banners that feature villain characters from the “Despicable Me” films including Vector Perkins, Professor Flux and Scarlet Overkill.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be located at the former spot of Shrek 4-D, which closed to guests last year.

Next door to the new attraction, crews are also building an all-new Minion’s Café.

More details about the new attraction and the all-new Minion Land will be revealed in the months ahead.

