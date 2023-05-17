Aquatica’s Turi’s Kid Cove prepares to open to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica Orlando is preparing to welcome guests to its all-new redesigned children’s play area Turi’s Kid Cove on May 18.

The new play area taking over Kata’s Kookaburra Cove will feature watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles and an all-new slide being called Tamariki Twirl.

“When we open this area, you’re going to experience 12 slides, that is highlighted with Tamariki Twirl. It’s a smaller version of one of our more thrilling slides in the park. Really, what we’re trying to accomplish is (to) allow our younger guests to get that same thrilling experience that our more seasoned sliders get to experience,” said Brad Gilmour, park president at Aquatica.

The theme park said there is no height requirement for the attraction. The maximum water depth of the beach area is 18 inches, while the maximum water depth at the bottom of the slides is 2 feet.

Aquatica said the new attraction is located between Big Surf Shores and Mango Market.

This year, the park is celebrating 15 years in operation and introducing what it’s calling its strongest lineup of events in the park’s history.

“Aloha to Summer” (Saturdays and Sundays) will conclude its run on May 21, that’s followed by the Puerto Rican celebration, Noche De San Juan (happening in June), the Latin-inspired event, Fiesta Aquatica (Saturday and Sundays running Sept. 16 to Oct. 15) and the popular Beach Nights (every Saturday in January- February and October- December).

