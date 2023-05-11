Boyz II Men, Bacon Brothers among Epcot Food and Wine Festival’s music acts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – More than two dozen musical acts are expected at this year’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World.
Disney released its list of performers for the Eat to the Beat concert series, which starts July 27. The list includes classic favorites like Boyz II Men, Billy Ocean, Sheila E., Air Supply and Hanson. New acts include Phillip Phillips, The Bacon Brothers and Ayron Jones.
These musical acts will perform at the American Gardens Theatre on the weekends. Meanwhile on Tuesdays through Thursdays, local bands will perform for guests.
Guests can also pair dinner with reserved seating by purchasing an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, starting July 6. Find out more by visiting the food and wine festival website.
Here’s a list of the musical acts announced so far:
- July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
- July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
- Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
- Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
- Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
- Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)
- Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
- Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
- Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
- Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
- Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
- Sept. 10-11 – Tobymac
- Sept. 15 – To Be Announced
- Sept. 16 – To Be Announced
- Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)
- Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles
- Sept. 24-25 – 98 °
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
- Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
- Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
- Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
- Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
- Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
- Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
- Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special
The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival runs through Nov. 18.
