Disney makes park reservation changes and 4 other moves for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some changes are coming to Disney in 2024.

Walt Disney World announced on Monday five changes to its parks starting next year, including park reservation requirements, dining plans and more.

“These updates will make planning your future Walt Disney World visits simpler and easier, so you can further enjoy all we have to offer and make more memories,” the company wrote on Disney Parks Blog.

Here are the five changes coming to the theme parks next year:

No park reservation needed for date-based tickets: Date-based tickets, or standard tickets, will no longer need a date set when purchasing.

New “good-to-go days” for annual passholders and cast members: “Good-to-go days” will allow passholders and cast members to visit the parks without a reservation. These dates will be released on an ongoing basis. “This will be in addition to the recent update which offers Passholders the opportunity to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park,” the blog said.

Disney dining plans are coming back: Disney dining plans are coming back for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who buy a vacation package, starting on Jan. 9, 2024. “We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks,” the parks said.

Continued daily extended park time to Disney Resort hotel guests: Guests will be able to visit all four theme parks with early entry while staying at a Disney Resort hotel. There will also be select extended evening hours for hotel guests on select dates.

Changes coming to Disney Genie+: While specifics on the changes have not been released, Disney said, “We have heard from guests that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane selections before the day of their park visit, and we want you to know we are working on ways guests may do this for visits in 2024.”

