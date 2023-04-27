Disney Cruise Line shares first look at 25th anniversary foods

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is preparing to celebrate 25 years of making magical memories on the high seas very soon.

During the milestone celebration, passengers on ships sailing out between May and September will get to experience a new wave of special entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences. Guests can also commemorate the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with some all-new food and drinks that will be onboard.

“The talented pastry chefs and mixologists have been hard at work creating items sure to make a splash, because what better way to celebrate than with flavor,” Disney explained on its blog. “As you can see, the foodie adventures on land and sea are endless with Disney and we’re so happy to share them with you.”

25th Disney Cruise Line Cupcake and Mickey Chocolate Sphere (Disney Cruise Line)

Passengers will find an assortment of sweet treats across the entire fleet including a 25th Disney Cruise Line cupcake, a Mickey chocolate sphere, chocolate cream cookie and a Captain Minnie Mouse vanilla crisped rice treat.

For those guests visiting Palo, the company said chefs will be serving up a classic chocolate soufflé with double chocolate sauce, vanilla crèmeanglaise, and vanilla bean gelato - topped with a chocolate 25th anniversary piece.

Chocolate Soufflé (Disney Parks Blog)

No special occasion is complete without a celebratory drink. The company said Preludes and beverage locations will be offering a special Coca-Cola decked out in Disney Cruise Line Anniversary at Sea décor. For those over 21, guests can try a signature Jubilee by the Sea cocktail, which combines 818 Blanco Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino and fresh lemon juice with a silver dusting and a shimmering blue sugar rim.

Signature Jubilee by the Sea cocktail (Disney Cruise Line)

For those adults looking to relax and enjoy a beer, Disney Cruise Line will also be offering an all-new 25th anniversary beer mug sketched with the anniversary logo.

Disney Cruise Line is also offering guests the ability to purchase a unique anniversary-designed coffee mug and popcorn bucket.

Specialty Coffee Mug and Coaster Square (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney said the popcorn bucket design showcases 25 years of Disney Ships, from the Disney Magic, all the way to the fleet’s newest addition, the Disney Wish.

Silver Anniversary at Sea Popcorn Bucket (Disney Parks Blog)

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

