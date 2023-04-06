Disney Cruise Line to introduce all-new DisneyBand+

CELEBRATION, Fla. – The MagicBand+ has introduced guests to a number of different features since it launched at Walt Disney World last July.

The special bands allow guests to enter each of Disney’s theme parks, connect with Disney PhotoPass memories, enter Disney Resort hotel rooms and even interact with nighttime spectaculars. Now, Disney is ready to take the MagicBand+ technology to the high seas.

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line will soon debut the DisneyBand+.

“The popular MagicBand+ technology used at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will start to make its way to Disney Cruise Line, beginning with a preview opportunity on select Disney Wish sailings before it officially debuts,” Disney said on its blog. ”With DisneyBand+, you’ll be able to unlock the hands-free conveniences of wearable technology on the high seas for the first time on a Disney cruise. With three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs to choose from, DisneyBand+ will be the perfect accessory for your Disney cruise vacation.”

DisneyBand+ Wearable Technology on Disney Cruise Line (Disney)

Disney said the chargeable DisneyBand+ will allow guests to do a number of different things, including unlocking a stateroom door, paying for merchandise or food, linking photos and so much more.

Children ages 3 and up can use their bands in lieu of the Oceaneer Club Band to access kids’ clubs, including Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay. Disney said the DisneyBand+ will also be waterproof, allowing guests to explore the ship’s pools and the beach at Castaway Cay.

Once a guest departs their cruise, Disney said the technology will work at Disney’s theme parks.

Disney Cruise Line plans to share more details about when the DisneyBand+ will debut on future sailings soon.

